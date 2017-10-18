Legislators meet with constituents Oct. 30

State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and state Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) invite Bristol residents to join them for a Pints & Policy event on Monday, Oct. 30 at One Fifty Central, 150 Central St., Bristol.

The public is invited at 5:30 p.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the ongoing state budget crisis and key issues.

All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any legislative or local concerns. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those unable to attend but would like to discuss any concerns may contact Reps. Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 800-842-1423 and Sen. Martin at 800-842-1421.