Performance listings, starting Oct. 20

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

BRISTOL

MARY SHELLEY’S ‘FRANKENSTEIN.’ 1 p.m. Performed by Hampstead Stage Company. Two actors explore multiple characters. For audiences 13 and up. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. Register. www.BristolLib.com , (860) 584-7787. Light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

OCT. 24-29

OTHER

‘SCHOOL OF ROCK—THE MUSICAL.’ Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Bushnell.org

NOW thru DEC. 2

BRISTOL

SHOWCASE OF STARS. Rehearsals are under way and there is still time to join the cast. Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., children. 6 to 7 p.m., adults. Show will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Rehearsals are at St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Southington.