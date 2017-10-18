Senior listings, starting Oct. 20

MONDAY, OCT. 23

SOUTHINGTON

PREVENTING FALLS AND INJURIES THIS WINTER WITH BASIC TIPS. 11:30 a.m. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. RSVP. (860) 276-1020.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

DEALING WITH LOSS LATER IN LIFE. 10:30 a.m. Learn about coping and depression. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Space is limited. (860) 584-7895.

NOW thru OCT. 31

PLAINVILLE

‘WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE.’ Photography show by The Snappy Seniors Camera Club of the Plainville Senior Center. Apple Rehab, 269 Farmington Ave, Plainville now to Oct. 31. Public invited during regular business hours.