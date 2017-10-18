Suspect flees after robbing The Milk Store

Bristol police are searching for a suspect involved with a robbery that took place at The Milk Store late this morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money from a store clerk who complied. No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the store in a northerly direction on a blue bicycle, which was found near 43 Wolcott Street, the release said. The Milk Store is located at 104 Wolcott Street.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned, 6-foot-tall man wearing tan or khaki pants and a blue bandana covering his face, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000, and reference the case number: 17-40236.