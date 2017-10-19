Flyers with racial overtones found in Lantern Hill Road neighborhood

Bristol police are investigating flyers with racial overtones that were found on a light post in the Lantern Hill Road area last Sunday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, a resident found the flyers, one of which had the image of Abraham Lincoln with the title, “We found this nation.” Another flyer had the title, “Take your country back,” and referenced a “white man” in the flyer’s writing, the release said.

The Southington Police Department also is investigating the same flyers that were posted in town, the release said. Bristol police has been in contact with Southington police, the release said.

At this time, the identity of the individual(s) who posted the flyers is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000.