Obituaries: Mabel Grivois Beaulieu

Mabel (Caron) Grivois Beaulieu, 102, of Bristol, widow of Patrick Grivois and Mathurin “Mack” Beaulieu, died peacefully on Wednesday (October 18, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center with her family by her side. Mabel was born in Madawaska, Maine on October 8, 1915 and was one of seven children of the late Joseph and Ozite (Gorneault) Caron. She was a longtime resident of Lille, ME where she worked for Presque Isle Potato Service. She came to Bristol in 1986 where she became a member of St. Ann Church and the Ladies of St. Ann Society. Mabel was a selfless person-always looking out for others. An excellent cook, she made the best homemade donuts, cretons, and boudin. She is survived by three sons: Louis Grivois and wife, Shirley, of Plainville, Herby Grivois and wife, Ora, of Florida, and Norman Grivois with Judy, of Lewiston, ME; three daughters: Albertine Moura of Wethersfield, Jeanne Damboise and husband, Gilman, of Bristol, and Alberta DeMerchant of Meriden; a brother: Leon Caron of Madawaska, ME; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her step-children: Rhella and Larry Pare, Nancy and Sherwood Browning, Rachel Aliano, Joan and Gary Soucy, and Nelson Beaulieu along with several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Raymond Grivois, two daughters: Irene Grivois and Roseanne Sirois; and five brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held on Monday (October 23, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lille, ME. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 3 and 5 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to the Christian Fellowship Center, 43 Prospect St., Bristol, CT 06010. The family thanks the staff of Sheriden Woods Health Care for their kind care of Mabel. Please visit Mabel’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

