Obituaries: Thomas S. Niewinski

Thomas S. “Tucker” Niewinski, 51, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara (Bailey) Niewinski.

Tucker was born in Bristol on June 3, 1966, son of the late Edmond and Joan (Gilbar) Niewinski and was a lifelong resident. He was a machine operator at Connecticut Cleaning Room Corp. in Bristol. He enjoyed NASCAR, featherweight boxing and watching the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Tucker was a happy-go lucky guy whose great laugh would bring a smile to your face.

Besides his wife, he leaves a stepson, Donald Chase, Jr. and a stepdaughter Ashley Wilcox both of Torrington; a brother Brian Niewinski of New Jersey and a step granddaughter Victoria Chase. He was predeceased by his brothers David Niewinski and Edmond Niewinski, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Bandits Place Rescue, PO Box 44, East Hartland, CT 06027 (www.banditsplace.org). To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or photo, please visit Tucker’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.