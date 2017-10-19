Obituaries: William Patrick Fitzgerald

William Patrick Fitzgerald, 72, passed unexpectedly at UConn Medical Center, Wednesday morning October 18, 2017. He was the husband of Lea Louise (Massey) Fitzgerald.

William was born in Bristol on August 29, 1945 son of the late Patrick J. and Vivian P. (L’Heureux) Fitzgerald and was a lifelong resident retiring after many years in appliance sales. He was a proud Irishman and was an avid fan of the NY Giants, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus and the BPO Elks’ Lodge #1010 in Bristol. William was also a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, James Fitzgerald and his wife Tammy of Canton, Jeffrey Fitzgerald and his wife Angeline of Albuquerque, NM, John Fitzgerald and his wife Theresa of Montverde, FL; brother Thomas Fitzgerald and his wife Colleen of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren Keith, Melissa, Amanda, Ashley, Brian, Caitlyn and Joseph Fitzgerald. He was predeceased by his siblings Patrick James, Sean, Michael and Maureen Fitzgerald.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. October 21, 2017 directly at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit William’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.