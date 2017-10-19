Scholastic sports preview for Oct. 20

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Playoff time is fast approaching for some of our squads and it’s crunch time for our scholastic teams in town.

There’s a lot going on next week and even as the weather grows colder, things are truly heating up in town.

Here’s some of the intriguing match-ups this week and for more information and up to the minute schedules and changes, go to www.casciac.org:

Boys Soccer – Where do our local squads fit in the playoff mix? Some big wins next week could decide home and away positioning…

*Bristol Central has a huge road date at Plainville on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. It’s a big showdown for both squads.

*For Bristol Eastern, it’s a Plainville date as well – this time a home game against the Blue Devils from Alumni Field in Bristol on Friday, Oct. 27 at 3:45 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic is trying to sneak into the postseason and play three games in four nights, starting with a contest at Torrington at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Girls Soccer – All three teams in town want a shot at the postseason. Big wins in the final full week of the regular season would help…

*The Rams tangles with Plainville from the BC turf field on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. under the lights.

*The Lancers are at Plainville on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from Tinty Field at 6 p.m.

*And the Falcons, before engaging in the Naugatuck Valley League girls soccer tournament, are home on Monday, Oct. 23 to tangle with Torrington at 6 p.m.

Volleyball – Here’s who the locals will have to battle against this week…

*Bristol Central takes on Bristol Eastern – this time from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium – on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in a crosstown bonanza.

*For St. Paul Catholic, Ansonia comes to the Maltby Street Gymnasium in Bristol on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross Country – It’s the big ones for all our cross country teams on Saturday, Oct. 28 as the Class championships take place from Wickham Park in Manchester (TBA).