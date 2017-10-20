BC boys keep up winning ways in city

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central boys cross country squad has not been denied a Bristol city championship meet since 2003.

So, why would things change at the 2017 event from Rockwell Park – the Rams’ home course – on Thursday, Oct. 12?

Of course it didn’t as the squad earned its 14th straight team championship as Central downed both Bristol Eastern and St. Paul Catholic by 15-50 scores.

“It was even better than we thought,” said Central coach Stafford-Kirk. “It’s just exciting to see these guys coming together mostly because of big races coming up but we take a lot of pride in the city championship.”

Eastern defeated St. Paul Catholic 32-25 to go 1-1 on the afternoon.

But it was a tremendous finish as Central took the top 10 places in the event – sweeping the field.

“For us to finish top 10, I don’t think we’ve ever swept the top 10 before that I think of or at least in my 19 years,” said Stafford-Kirk. “It was awesome. I was proud. I was a little choked up watching them come through the finish line.”

Eastern nabbed the 11th and 13th spots in the race but the final results were already in the bag.

“They’re phenomenal,” said Eastern coach Kyle Fuller of Central.

Mark Petrosky won the race, establishing a new course record of 17:45.2 while Matt Roy was the runner up in 18:26.

After the duo crossed the finish line, eight other teammates followed.

The field was quickly established and as the runners sprinted up and over the bridge by the Rockwell parking lot – directly across from the basketball court – and 10 Central runners, with Petrosky at the helm, were leading the pack.

That formation, outside of the runners three through five, did not change very much.

It was a sea of maroon, leading to a very elated head coach from Bristol Central – watching her 10 troops cross one-by-one at the finish line before another athlete from the other programs did.

Petrosky was clearly on a mission and he broke away from Roy fairly quickly though the runner-up of the event was cruising as well.

However, they weren’t alone.

“The one/two are great but if you don’t back it up, you know? That’s been really exciting.”

Once the Petrosky/Roy duo crossed the line, the next three runners were fighting for final position.

Devin Flores snuck in for third place (18:31) while Pacifico Flores (fourth, 18:32.6) and Nate DeAngelo (fifth, 18:32.8) were nearly neck-and-neck.

“He’s running some times as a freshman that are the best I’ve seen for Central,” said Stafford-Kirk of DeAngelo. “Knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx anything but he’s a strong runner. He’s going to grow and mature a little bit and should just get even better.”

A little later, Ben Stafford (6th, 18:50) made an appearance at the finish line as did Jose Ramiez (7th, 19:04), Eric Knox (8th, 19:07), Ian Kreciglowa (9th, 19:14), and Leo Kavanaugh (10th, 19:18) as the Rams dominated the event.

“We really have a strong 10 with a couple of sophomore guys coming in that nine/10 position,” said Stafford-Kirk. “So it’s nice because we have some kind of front runners but the guys in the three-four-five-six position, the Flores’s, Stafford, now Nate DeAngelo – this freshman – and Eric Knox. They come in pretty tight and that’s what you need to win championships.”

Ben Wadowski (19:32) finished first for the Lancers, 11th overall in the event and had an excellent time, while teammate Sean Sullivan (20:12) took 13th.

Nick Provenzano (17th, 20:35), Gabriel Bartolome (19th, 20:55), Mason Poirier (20th, 21:01), and Logan Zdun (24th, 21:25) all ran well for Eastern.

“It wasn’t a bad race for our boys at all,” said Fuller. “We have a great group of boys. We have one senior in our top 10. So our boys side is still young. We’re just 30 seconds behind and I told them that. If we can move up 30 seconds, we’re going to be really good.”

“We just have to get a little faster, that’s all.”

For the Falcons, Aidan Reilly was its top finisher with a 12th place showing (19:41) while the ever improving Jordan Rinaldi took 14th (20:14).

Tucker Raymond (15th, 20:27), Dennis Cawley (23rd, 21:13.9), and Brendan Kendrick (27th, 21:31) all took spots among the top-30 finishers.

“Tucker and Aiden, they did great today,” said St. Paul coach Paul Gionfriddo. “Jordan stepped it up. Jordan’s been my four/five guy. He stepped it up to our number two guy today. They just did very well today.”

In all, 60 runners finished the course at Rockwell Park as Bristol’s cross country teams are in excellent shape and in good hands.

“[I have] a lot of respect for the other teams,” said Stafford-Kirk. “I just think this is such a great sport. It’s a growing sport. Eastern’s got a huge team. St. Paul and us are pretty equal. My numbers are actually a little low this year. It’s quality over quantity for me this year. But it’s just such a great sport.”

“It’s really represented well in Bristol. I love this meet.”

Bristol Cross Country City Championships – Boys

BRISTOL CENTRAL 15, BRISTOL EASTERN 50

BRISTOL CENTRAL 15, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 50

BRISTOL EASTERN 25, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 32

from Rockwell Park, Bristol (3.1 miles)

Champion: Mark Petrosky (Bristol Central), 17:45.2 – New course record

Runner Up: Matt Roy (Bristol Central), 18:26

The Best of the rest (Top 30)

Name, School, Place, Time

Devin Flores, Bristol Central, 3rd, 18:31

Pacifico Flores, Bristol Central, 4th, 18:32.6

Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central, 5th, 18:32.8

Benjamin Stafford, Bristol Central, 6th, 18:50

Jose Ramirez, Bristol Central, 7th, 19:04

Eric Knox, Bristol Central, 8th, 19:07

Ian Kreciglowa, Bristol Central, 9th, 19:14

Leo Kavanaugh, Bristol Central, 10th, 19:18

Ben Wadowski, Bristol Eastern, 11th, 19:32

Aidan Reilly, St. Paul Catholic, 12th, 19:41

Sean Sullivan, Bristol Eastern, 13th, 20:12

Jordan Rinaldi, St. Paul Catholic, 14th, 20:14

Tucker Raymond, St. Paul Catholic, 15th, 20:27

Ramon Peters, Bristol Central, 16th, 20:32

Nicholas Provenzano, Bristol Eastern, 17th, 20:35

Luke Schilling, Bristol Central, 18th, 20:44

Gabriel Bartolome, Bristol Eastern, 19th, 20:55

Mason Poirier, Bristol Eastern, 20th, 21:01

Jake Leone, Bristol Central, 21th, 21:02

Ben Frechette, Bristol Central, 22nd, 21:13.4

Dennis Cawley, St. Paul Catholic, 23rd, 21:13.9

Logan Zdun, Bristol Eastern, 24th, 21:25

Stephen Pittman, Bristol Central, 25th, 21:26

Seth Anderson, Bristol Eastern, 26th, 21:28

Brendan Kendrick, St. Paul Catholic, 27th, 21:31

Tyler Martin, Bristol Eastern, 28th, 21:33

Cameron Mace, Bristol Eastern, 29th, 21:35

Nate Woodford, Bristol Eastern, 30th, 21:51