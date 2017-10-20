Councilor blames mayor for press leak regarding impending legal action

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Atty. Jodi Zils Gagne, who also is a city councilor and running for reelection, is facing legal action from an estate she once represented. The court documents accuse her of using funds from the estate to fund her husband’s internet radio station.

Although neither Gagne nor the attorney Brendan Smolkin would comment on the case—Stephen L. Mangan, Successor Conservator of the Estate of Emil Jabs v. Jodi Zils Gagne—Gagne did accuse the Bristol Republican Party—and in particular Republican mayoral candidate Ken Cockayne— of alerting the press about the existence of the paperwork filed at the New Britain District Court on Oct. 5.

“Although I can’t prove it, it’s coming from the top down,” said Zils Gagne, citing Cockayne as the orchestrator. “I’m not really sure what they’re trying to do with all this. They’re trying to ruin me politically, professionally, and personally.”

“The party wants to smear me,” said Zils Gagne, who is running as a Republican in the Second District. “They want to win the election at all costs.”

“It’s not a nice clean way to run a campaign,” said Zils Gagne.

Cockayne and GOP Town Committee chair Jeff Caggiano were contacted for comments on Zils Gagne’s claims.

“I’m not sure how I could orchestrate her being sued by someone. This had nothing to do with me it appears to be from her personal actions,” said Cockayne in an email response.

Caggiano had not responded to a request for a comment at press time.

According to legal papers filed with the court—which also names Zils Gagne’s husband Steve Gagne, her husband’s business Bristol Beat radio, and Zils Gagne’s law office—Zils Gagne provided her husband and Bristol Beat with $113,000 from the Jabs estate without obtaining probate court approval. Also, the court documents says Zils Gagne “caused her husband… to execute an unsecured ‘promissory note’ in favor of the estate of Emil Jabs in the face amount of $110,0000 on behalf of… Bristol Beat Radio, LLC, containing no late charge, no default rate of interest, no payments for more than one year and to be repaid to 91year old Emil Jabs’ estate over a 10-year period.”

The legal papers said Zils Gagne was removed as the conservator of the Jabs estate by the probate court on June 19, 2017.

The issue has not reached the point of a lawsuit just yet. The plaintiff has filed a prejudgment remedy claim, which requires the defendants to declare a list of assets and attaches the assets. In a PJR, the plaintiff argues that they have a high probability of winning the case and they want to ensure the defendant will be able to pay if the court finds in the plaintiff’s favor. Often a prejudgment remedy results in a settlement before it gets into the court room.

This is just the latest string of events between Cockayne and Zils Gagne, who is the mayor’s second cousin.

A few weeks ago, her husband Steve Gagne posted an article on the website of Bristol Beat (since removed) detailing a conflict between the mayor, himself, and his wife over a decision to invite Ellen Zoppo-Sassu—Cockayne’s now Democratic opponent— as a guest on Bristol Beat’s Sunday morning talk show. Steve Gagne also posted screenshots of the texts between himself and Cockayne (also removed), in which the mayor fired off expletive after expletive regarding Gagne’s decision. Within the texts, the mayor also invoked the Republican Town Committee, saying they were not happy with Steve Gagne’s decision.

Steve Gagne said on the website that the article was published to “share the truth about how this war with the city’s mayor never had a chance to end peacefully, due to covert actions of Mayor Cockayne’s family members and friends along with the mayor denying any wrong doing.”

A few days later after the article was posted on Bristol Beat, Steve Gagne told the Observer no more negative comments would be shared by either parties and there would be no more fighting. “We are all hoping to put this matter behind us and keep moving forward,” said Steve Gagne.

Zils Gagne also is at the center of a sexual harassment complaint against the mayor, which has caused the council to retain an attorney as to how to handle the incident.

Revelation about the complaint—the nature of the incident has not been made public officially yet—arose when the mayor publicly apologized to Zils Gagne at a city council meeting. Following the mayor’s apology, Councilor Calvin Brown asked what necessitated the public comment and inferred it might be tied to another claim of sexual harassment. Following Brown’s query, personnel director Diane Ferguson cited Zils Gagne as having complained about sexual harassment.

The council had scheduled a special meeting this past Monday night with the attorney hired to investigate—Michael Rose— to determine what to do next regarding the sexual harassment claims against the mayor. Rose was given until Oct. 2 to finish his report.The council was due to go behind closed doors after press time.

The request for a prejudgment remedy hearing against Zils Gagne is scheduled for Nov. 6, the day before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Comments? Email mchaiken@BristolObserver.com.