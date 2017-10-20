Meet the candidate: Andrew Howe

Andrew Howe

Republican

Second District

What would like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

I would love to see the boulevard theater as well the remainder of the school put back into use. I think allocating $13 million is a great start. But with a project of this proportion, there needs to be a watchful eye. It can quickly grow into a monster once the remodel starts. You never know what other issues will arise behind its facade. I just do not want to see an added $15 million put on the taxpayers back especially given (Gov. Dannel) Malloy and his ignominious failure with dealing with the state of Connecticut budget that the Republicans put forth. There may not be the money to keep pouring into it. My boss used to say think twice, build once. Once finished in a fiscally responsible way, it will be a great addition to our town. Always remember vote with your minds not your hearts.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more or should be done?

The progress of the project is moving along quite nicely. Once the road and all services are done, Bristol Hospital and its developer will break ground on their ambulatory center. The mayor and the powers that be are negotiating with another developer to put two more buildings across from the ice cream shop. A lot of time goes in to the background negotiations that some people forget about. From a land use perspective, subdividing the property was a wise choice. We can establish a relationship with other developers on a small scale instead of one big project. Having 14 parcels will give us more chances to bring restaurants and shopping. Having an anchor like Bristol Hospital will bring others. With all the foot traffic, businesses can get there return back twice fold. With such close proximity to a major life line, it’s a win-win. With my small business background, I absolutely would wish to develop there. With the plan including pocket parks you will have a walkable vibrant downtown for families to enjoy. It just takes patience sometimes. The parcel being barren is not the current administration’s doing. It was under Democratic control for many years. The Renaissance debacle was a Democratic council decision. Thank everything that Bristol’s current leadership has been able to revive the project so my thoughts bring me to the old adage is “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Bert Lance.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck?”

It’s absolutely on the rise. That question reminds me of a comment made by an ESPN sportscaster. He said, “The best part about Bristol is seeing it in my rear view mirror.” Well, when I look in my rear view mirror driving through town I see families, new businesses, and a police force doing an great job– it shows with crime down 23 percent. To maintain this view, Bristol needs to remain in fiscally conservative hands to make sure our current status of being an oasis in the middle of the Democratic desert.