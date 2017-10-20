Meet the candidate: Anthony D’Amato

Anthony D’Amato

Republican

First District

What would you like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

I would like to see some sort of a professional/educational use for the building to compliment the theater portion. We need to find balance between the two separate uses to aid in spreading the facility’s cost of operation. I’d like to see some outside money help fund the cost of any construction, so an educational use is the best because funding may be available. The city already has committed around $13 million and I’m not comfortable committing more than that at this point unless we have an equity partner to help spread the cost around.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more should or can be done?

I feel great about the progress so far because we have instituted an interior road project that has already started based on our first new major entrant into downtown, Bristol Hospital. I have been on city council for a single term and we were able to make this happen in two years versus seven plus years of near stagnation. It is the change in atmosphere in Bristol that is receptive to private enterprise investment and that must continue or we will go backwards. This receptive atmosphere needs to continue to be fine-tuned to take into account more quality of life and find balance.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck?”

I agree with “Bristol is a city on the rise” because we have made explosive progress on many fronts in Bristol. We are filling up the Southeast Business Park and starting projects downtown, taking action on Memorial Boulevard as well as discussing a City Hall project. All this is taking place with minimal increase to the mil rate along with respectable taxes all in short order. I have made it my mission to make sure that I do whatever I can to make sure these things don’t continue to sit in the pipeline and action is taken one way or another.

Accordingly, I can tell you from a private enterprise level, Bristol is on the map as one of the more “business friendly” cities in Connecticut and boasts some of the best public services around. We have gotten here through disciplined conservative approaches and there is much more work to do.