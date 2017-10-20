Meet the candidate: Cheryl Thibeault

Cheryl Thibeault

Republican

Third District

What would you like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

I truly love the concept of a performing arts/cultural center in Bristol. The problem is that the size, age and physical needs of the building financially outweigh the revenues that can be derived from such a project. It needs a partner that can share those fixed costs. City Hall moving there is not the answer. While I am open to the magnet school partnership, I would need to see if the cultural center can function in partnership with the school and I would like to review the Board of Education feasibility study currently in the works.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more should or can be done?

I support the medical building at the former mall site as it will bring waves of people (coming and going) downtown; staff and patients alike; all desiring dining or retail options. I would encourage more office/work opportunities as well as dining and entertainment venues. Retail must be unique if it is to be successful in Bristol. Due to online forces, traditional retail is changing dramatically. As the infrastructure is laid and the medical building begins we will have multiple opportunities and or partners. Eventually a hotel with conference room opportunities or banquet venues (maybe where the armory is) could be successful. One vendor that could help complete downtown would be Trader Joe’s (or similar) to fill a grocer need and could be successful, particularly with millennial buyers.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck?”

Without a doubt, we are moving in the right direction. First, we have great financial health. Listen to what the rating agencies said: “The Rating reflects the city’s stable financial position, exceptionally well –funded pension plans, large tax base and strong management. Bristol’s financial position will likely remain satisfactory for the rating category due to conservative budgeting practices, proactive management of fund balance levels, the presence of a formal fund balance policy, and a long track record of growing reserves.”

Crime has decreased and neighborhood blocks are improving due to building code enforcement.

Further, over 15 grants have brought new business or expanded existing business adding over 600 jobs increasing our grand list putting less pressure on the residential taxpayer.

Downtown is on the verge of development and the Southeast Business Park is filling.

The headwinds Bristol faces due to bad economic and business decisions at the state level have weighed us down, but we are successfully forging ahead.

It is an exciting time for Bristol and I plan to be one of the ones propelling us further.