Meet the candidate: Jodi Zils Gagne

Jodi Zils Gagne

Republican

Second District

What would you like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

I would love to see either a performing arts magnet school or a cultural center to go along with the beautiful theater for our community to enjoy. The arts are an important part of any society, and it is no different in Bristol. We have a great need for a theater for community use. Building up our downtown with more of the arts will enhance the desire of other businesses to want to locate here as well, as they will see the money we want to invest in our own community and the number of patrons that will be visiting this theater on any given weekend. We need to invest in ourselves if we want others to invest here as well.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more should or can be done?

The lot has sat vacant for more than 10 years, and that is far too long. Two years ago, the city was first in talks with Bristol Hospital to build their medical office building. This year, they will be breaking ground and the city will construct the road and the infrastructure needed to attract other businesses to this area as well. When we all first envisioned the possibilities for this site, a medical office building was not a part of the plan. Having the opportunity to see this come to fruition, however, makes me excited about the possibilities of having other retail spring up in this area to cater to the 300-plus patrons and employees that will frequent this building daily. New construction in this area will breed more new construction. Although it has taken some time to get to this point, as things often take time, I am excited for the endless possibilities in the future.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck”?

Bristol is a city on the rise. We saw many parcels of land sit vacant for too long – the Southeast Business Park, Centre Square, Memorial Boulevard School, etc. Over the past few years, however, we have seen more and more businesses move into the Southeast Business Park, including PODS, with the possibilities of many more. The BDA has done a wonderful job in trying to attract businesses to our City, and they know that job is not even close to being complete. We have also seen the Bristol Hospital plan develop over the past few years, and it is anticipated that they will break ground before the end of this year. Once the building goes up, there will be many more businesses attracted to Centre Square to cater to the vast number of people working and patronizing the building. We have also seen our idea for a cultural center at MBS start to come together. The city has already committed more than $13 million to the project. Whether we have a school or a cultural center, we will be using the building for the arts in Bristol and enjoying that beautiful theater. We are on the rise here in Bristol, and we need to continue this trend by investing in ourselves, thinking about Bristol first, and spending our money wisely.