Obituaries: Dr. Louise Butler Haas

Bradenton, FL – Dr. Louise (Kaczynski) Butler Haas, 87, passed away on October 10, 2017. She was born in Bristol, a daughter of Bronislaw and Albina Kaczynski. Graduating from Bristol schools, she received her B.A. degree from the University of Connecticut, earned a Master’s degree from Central Connecticut University, and a doctorate degree in education from Nova University.

She was professor of education at Westfield State University for 24 years. She previously taught at Springfield College and in the Enfield, Connecticut school system where she was an assistant principal.

She was named an Outstanding Educator of America in 1975, received the Westfield State University Distinguished Service award in 1984, and the Commonwealth Teacher Education Consortium Distinguished Service to the Profession in 1992. She served as a Board of Directors member for the Massachusetts Association of Colleges of Teacher Education, the Commonwealth Teacher Education Consortium, and the Hampden County Teachers Association.

While living in South Hadley, Massachusetts she was a communicant of the Mater Dolorosa Church where she served as a lector. She retired to Bradenton, Florida where she was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed opera, the symphony, live theatre and ballroom dancing.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Wallace B. Butler, her sisters Teresa Ploski, Mary Kroll, Bernice Zaremba and her brothers Stanley, Frank and Leon Kaczynski. She leaves her sister Jane Mayer and her husband John of Bethany, CT, a stepson James B. Haas, his wife Karen, and children Alexandra and Sarah of Gilroy, CA, a Godchild Barbara Gengarelly, her nieces Joanne Foster, Paula Morin, Cynthia Sygrove, Linda Deignan, Elizabeth Phelan, and her nephews Frank Kaczynski, Jr., and Richard Kroll.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St. Bristol from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaczynski Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010. WWW.Dunnfh.com

