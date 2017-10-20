Obituaries: William E. Dutcher, Sr.

William E. Dutcher, Sr., 85, of Bristol, loving husband of Mary (Hennessey) Dutcher, died on Thursday (October 19, 2017) at home. Bill was born in Bristol on November 24, 1931 and was a son of the late Earle and Lydia (Zebuski) Dutcher. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High School and then attended Hillyer College before enlisting in the United States Navy and attending electrical school at the Great Lakes Navy Training Center. He served during the Korean War aboard the USS Amphion (AR-13) until his honorable discharge. He was employed at Projects Inc. in Glastonbury as sales manager until his retirement. Bill was very active in local sports activities. He coached the Little League City Baseball Champions at Edgewood Little League and he also coached CYO basketball at St. Gregory Church. He played slo-pitch softball for 20 years, baseball for the Superior Electric team, umpired for baseball and girls high school softball teams, and, up until recently, he enjoyed playing tennis with friends. He was a life member of E.P. Zbikowski Post where he served as past commander, treasurer, and recording secretary. Bill was a life member of B.P.O.E. # 1010 where he volunteered at Bingo and family dinners. He was also a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 for over 20 years. He was an active parent volunteer at St. Paul Catholic High School. He was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Church for the past 57 years. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Bill is survived by his three children: Kathleen Winter and her husband Mark of Canton, Peg Giordano and her husband Jay of Bristol, and William Dutcher, Jr. and his wife Susan of Bristol; seven grandchildren: Samuel Winter and his wife Sara, Benjamin Winter, Elizabeth Winter and Daniel Massaro, Matthew Giordano and Colleen Keller, David Khan-Giordano and his wife Nabiha, Zachary Dutcher, and Thomas Dutcher; two great-grandchildren: Nora Winter and Dominic Massaro; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. The family thanks the 7th floor East Pavilion at Yale/New Haven Hospital, especially James, Molly, and Jenn. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (October 24, 2017) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Ave., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM followed by military honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Memorial donations to either the Elk’s National Foundation, c/o Bristol Elk’s Lodge, 126 South St., Bristol, CT 06010, St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Ave., Bristol, CT 06010, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. . Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Bill’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

