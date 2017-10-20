Zoppo-Sassu leads Cockayne in funds

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

In terms of the bottom line, Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is winning the fundraising battle against Republican Ken Cockayne in the city’s mayoral race.

But minus several large political action committee donations, Zoppo-Sassu’s fundraising tally is in a dead heat with Cockayne. Zoppo-Sassu also received a large number of donations from firefighters, city workers, and teachers—as well as some donations from workers at the state level. City workers and firefighters are nearly non-existent in the list of donors to Cockayne. (Cockayne did receive a donation from retired fire chief Jon Pose.)

Zoppo-Sassu was endorsed by the city workers union earlier this year. The city’s firefighters historically have supported local Democrats.

Zoppo-Sassu also received a good number of donations from local and state attorneys and a few high profile politicians including Dan Drew, the mayor of Middletown who is running for governor, and Susan Bysiewicz, the state’s former secretary of state.

According to campaign finance documents filed Oct. 10, Zoppo has raised $35,460 for her campaign. Of that figure, $29,260 came from individuals. The remainder came from political action committees.

Welch Uncas PAC of Southington donated $1,000,.Welch Uncas PAC represents professional Connecticut firefighters.

The Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of CT PAC donated $1,500 to Zoppo-Sassu’s campaign. The Bristol Federation of Teachers COPE also donated $1,500 toward the Democrat. The Connecticut Conference of Democratic Mayors donated $500. The Eastern Connecticut Area Federation of AFL-CIO gave $250.

Cockayne, the Republican, collected $30,621 in donations. All of that funding came from individual donors.

Minus city workers and firefighters, Zoppo-Sassu would lag behind her Republican opponent.

In a press release issued after the campaign finance documents due Oct. 10 were made public, Zoppo-Sassu said, “We have been overwhelmed with the level of financial support to date… We have over 300 individual donors as well as donations from businesses, organizations and PACs, and money is still coming in every day. By the end of September we have already exceeded the total of what we raised in total for the 2015 race.”

“I think this is indicative of the type of race we are running and the sentiment we are hearing on the street, at doors, and in the heartfelt notes enclosed with the contributions that people want a change,” Zoppo-Sassu said in the press release. “And due to their generosity and support, we are in position to have the resources necessary to deliver the message to likely voters that will give them the information they need about my candidacy and platform issues as we head to Election Day.”

In a statement, Cockayne said of the campaign finance totals, “I work for the taxpayer, the individual, not the PACS and definitely not the special interests. Most of my fundraisers have been ‘no minimum’ for contributions. We did that for a reason. I’m accessible to all and beholden to none. Despite this our totals are great and continue to grow. We have raised more than enough to run a great campaign and I’m thankful for all the support I have.”

According to his campaign paperwork, Cockayne has already spent $22,535.10 on his campaign. He got a head start on campaign, being the second candidate to step forward for re-election. Cockayne’s largest expense was $1,104.44 for t-shirts. As of Oct. 10, Cockayne still had $8,085.90 in his campaign war chest.

Zoppo has spent $10,011.61 as of Oct. 10. She still has $25,448.39 in her coffers. Her biggest expenses have been yard signs, pamphlets, and t-shirts.

As for the other council candidates:

Brittany Barney, the Democrat challenger in the third district has raised $1,960, $1,810 from individuals and $150 from the Bristol Labor Council.

Eric Carlson, the Republican challenger in the first district, has collected $1768.45 from individuals. He has spent $118.50 and still has a war chest of $1,649.95.

Mary Fortier, the incumbent Democrat in the third district, has raised $2,850 including $150 from the Bristol Labor Council.

Gregory Hahn, the Democratic challenger in the first district, has collected $2,660 in donations from individuals. He had not spent any money as of Oct. 10.

Andrew Howe, the Republican challenger in the second district, has $3,808.27 on hand but has only received $65 in donations. No donations were recorded from PACs or other committees.

Peter Kelley, the Democratic challenger in the second district, has received $5,475 from individual donors. He also received $150 from the Eastern Connecticut Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO. He still has $3,532.58 in campaign funds.

Josh Medeiros, the Democratic challenger in the first district, has received $3,742.77 in donations from individuals. He also received $150 from the Eastern Connecticut Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO. He still has $1,764 on hand.

David Mills, the Republican incumbent in the third district, has received $2,745 from individuals. Thus far, he spent $1,604.07 and has $1,609.93 left

David Preleski, the Democratic incumbent in the second district, has raised $3,045 from individuals. He has spent $1,603.76, and has $1,441.24 on hand.

Jodi Zils Gagne, the Republican incumbent in the second district, raised $1,915 from individuals. She’s spent $1,810.38 and has $104.62 left in her campaign kitty.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.