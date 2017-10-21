Reconstruction of Todd, Broad streets begin Monday

The City of Bristol is scheduled to commence reconstruction of the intersection of Todd Street and Broad Street starting Monday, Oct. 23.

The work will take approximately six weeks to complete and will consist of the installation of storm drainage and realigning Todd Street at a perpendicular angle with Broad Street.

The road will remain open during construction, however residents are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Access to businesses, residents and the Todd Street commuter lot will be maintained throughout construction.

Additional notification will be forthcoming if there are revisions to the proposed project scope or schedule.

For more information, contact Raymond Rogozinski, P.E. in the city engineering department at (860)584-6297 with any concerns or questions.