Bethel church packs up shoeboxes to help children this Christmas

Operation Christmas Child is an international outreach of Samaritan’s Purse that distributes boxes to children in villages throughout the world. Shoeboxes of clothing, toys and hygiene products are packed by families and churches by age and gender and sent to distribution centers throughout the US, along with money for shipping. They are then sent and given out by local leaders in their countries. For some children, this might be the only Christmas present they ever receive in a lifetime.

Bethel Christian Church on Stevens Street in Bristol started packing boxes about 12 years ago with the Mothers of Preschoolers group to find a way for young children to give back. Since then we have continued to pack boxes, culminating in the first community packing party last year, and 95 boxes were sent to Rwanda. This year, the hope is to send 150-200 boxes. This year’s packing party has a Superhero theme and is this Sunday, Oct. 29, for all ages starting at 12pm . Pizza and cake will be served. Any donations of new toys, clothing or hygiene products (no creams or liquids) or funds toward shipping are much appreciated. Remember everything is tightly packed in a shoebox.

For more information, call (860)995-5244.