Crash on Witches Rock Road leaves Wolcott man injured

A Wolcott man is suffering from severe leg injuries after a motor vehicle accident on Witches Rock Road last night.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 56-year-old Henry Flynn parked his truck with a trailer along the curb line of the northbound lane of Witches Rock Road when 21-year-old Lindsy Hurlbert of Granby crashed into him while heading north on the road.

Flynn was initially brought to Bristol Hospital before he transferred to a trauma hospital in Hartford, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about his crash is asked to contact Bristol police at (860) 584-3035.