Limited voter registration session Nov. 6

This is to notify electors that there will be a limited registration session on Monday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm for those electors whose qualification as to age, citizenship or residence was attained since Oct. 31.

Residents can also check their status online at www.dir.ct.gov/sots/lookup.aspx or call (860)584-6165.

The Registrars of Voters office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Kevin McCauley or Sharon Krawiecki, (860)584-6165.