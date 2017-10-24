Obituaries: Ann O’Connor

Ann O’Connor passed away peacefully on October 20, 2017 surrounded by her family. Ann Patricia Herriott was born in Bristol, CT on July 26, 1938, the second daughter born to Harold and Rose (Martin) Herriott. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1956 and received an associate’s degree in business from Becker Junior College in 1958. After graduating, she worked at Stanley Works in New Britain, and then Wickes Lumber in Southington where she met her husband Douglas O’Connor. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her family and she dedicated her life to them. Doug and Ann were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bristol on February 4, 1967. Besides her husband, Doug, she is survived by her nine children, six sons in law and two daughters in law; Tracy and Steven Morrison, Kelly and David Maikowski, Terrance and Rhea O’Connor, Erin and Brian Beaudoin, Courtney O’Connor, Heather O’Connor and Michael Formica, Brigid and Louis DeLeo Jr, Casey and Shawna O’Connor, and Morgan and Sean Kelleher. She is also survived by her seven grandsons; Kyle and Bryan Morrison, Jack Maikowski, Connor Chin-Hing, Aidan, Phoenix and Griffin O’Connor; four granddaughters; Schae Beaudoin, Riley O’Connor, Lily Rose DeLeo and Rose Kelleher; one great-grandson; Liam Morrison; and her seven grand-dogs; Balto, Dakota and Dallas Morrison, Daisy, Enzo, Nexie and Brady O’Connor. She is also survived by her sister Carol and her husband Donald Beam. On her husband’s side she is survived by her 19 brothers and sisters in law; John, Jerry, Gail, Paul, Barbara, Patrick, Joan, Robert, Elaine, Charles, Julie, Michael, Clark, Kevin, and Mart O’Connor, Joseph and Jeanie Iavaroni, Roger and June Jesmain. She is also survived by her 23 nephews and 16 nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 10 AM on Thursday (October 26, 2017). Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday between 2 and 4 PM and 6 until 8 PM. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and families at Alzheimer’s Resource Center, where she was lovingly known as Annie Bananie. In death, she and her family have donated her brain to Yale School of Medicine, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Mamme’s Minions,

http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/CT-Connecticut?pg=team&fr_id=1 0420&team_id=387901&skip_login_page=true#team-roster Please visit Ann’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com