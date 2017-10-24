Obituaries: Mary Ann Chesky

Mary Ann (Hornyak) Chesky of 7 Bradley Street, #9, in Plainville, beloved wife of Frank J. Chesky, Jr. for 51 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with her family by her side. She was 72.

Mary Ann was born on November 17, 1944, in New Britain to the late Michael P. and Helen B. (Fallis) Hornyak. She was raised in Plainville and attended Plainville High School. After marrying Frank, they moved to Seneca Road in Bristol where they raised their family and made many life-long friends, including neighbors Jim and Connie Penda, and Father Harold Heinrich. They were active in running Bingo and other church events at Saint Maria Goretti Church in Wolcott. Mary Ann returned with Frank to Plainville almost 5 years ago, where she took great care and pride in building a new home for them, and where she cherished the companionship of her friends, Adam and Bonnie Krystek, and her caretaker, Tatiana D. Semenova.

After devoting herself to raising her children, Mary Ann decided it was time to return to work at Metropolitan Life Insurance in Bristol. She then moved on to The United Way in Bristol where she worked for many years enjoying the trusted friendship of Sharon Heth Viets, and then at Bristol Preschool making a long-time friend in Ellen Robbins and where the children always brought a huge smile to her beautiful face. She was also actively involved in the South Side School PTA for many years. As her children approached college age, she supported Frank in starting up and running two successful businesses to put them through college. In retirement, she and Frank enjoyed traveling and seeing the country in their RV with their adoring cat, Bingo. Mary Ann selflessly and tirelessly cared for others, particularly her dear mother, Helen, and several of her aunts and uncles, as they got on in their years.

In her spare time, Mary Ann thoroughly enjoyed shopping, taking day trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun to play the slots and catch a Connecticut Sun game, watching the UCONN men’s and women’s basketball teams win national championships, and singing along at Neil Diamond concerts. An excellent cook, she made the best homemade chicken noodle soup, pagacha, halupki, and apple pie. She insisted on feeding anyone and everyone who came to her home. You never left hungry!

Besides her loving husband Frank, she leaves behind a son, Frank J. Chesky III, and his husband, Sean Corbello, of Middletown; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Chesky, and her partner, James Delnero, of Bristol; a brother Michael P. Hornyak, Jr., and his wife Linda, of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews in Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and of course, Abby, her beloved and faithful cat who never left her side.

Honoring her wishes, her family with receive family and friends on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol at 10 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215 (www.diabetes.org), or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, Connecticut 06111 (www.cthumane.org). Please visit Mary Ann’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

