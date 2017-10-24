Obituaries: Sharon Lee Nypert

Sharon Lee (Perkins) Nypert, 67, wife of James R. Nypert Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday October 20, 2017 at home with family and friends by her side.

She was born May 2, 1950 in Dalton, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Harold and Angeline Perkins.

Sharon retired from Ocean State Job Lot in 2014 and then moved with her husband, Jim to Inman, S.C in 2015. She loved and cherished her family and friends, especially playing cards with friends. Her flower gardens were her passion, always experimenting with new types and colors. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC, and family could always expect to receive those boxes around Christmas. She enjoyed the holidays the most, and getting to together with the family. And in true spirit, took joy in giving rather than receiving. She enjoyed Christmas so much in fact, the television was always on a Christmas show, usually Hallmark Channel. Watching and listening to everything she could about the holiday.

In addition to her loving husband James of 48 years, she leaves her sons, James Nypert Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Crestview Florida, Keith Alan Nypert of Miramar Beach, FL; her grandson, Andrew James Nypert currently serving in the USAF at Minot AFB, N. Dakota; her step-grandchildren Austin & Joshua; her brothers, James Perkins of Bristol, Calvin Perkins of Terryville and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia, and two brothers, Rexford and Donald.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Thursday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com