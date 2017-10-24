Police search for suspect of package store robbery

Bristol police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was involved with a robbery at Marty’s Package Store on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the suspect, who was caught on the store’s video surveillance system, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money. The clerk complied, and no injuries were reported at the store, located in Mafale’s Plaza at 47 Main Street, the release said.

The suspect is described as a white, 5-foot-7 man in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a slim build and possible facial hair, the release said. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece sweatshirt, khaki pants, black gloves and a grey knit cap, the release said.

He fled the scene on foot, heading towards South Street, and although some items of evidence were recovered, the suspect remains at large, the release said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000 or Detective J. Lattanzio at (860) 314-4565.