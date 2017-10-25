City announces efforts to ease fall clean-up process for residents

To assist Bristol residents with fall clean-up efforts and reduce scale traffic during peak times, the Department of Public Works will extend hours at the Transfer Station as follows:

Fridays Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 – The Transfer Station will remain open until 5 p.m. (It will be closed Nov. 10 for Veterans Day).

Saturdays Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11, Nov. 18, and Nov. 25 – The Transfer Station will remain open until 3 p.m.

Leaf bag collection will continue until the end of November. Bring leaf bags curbside as soon as they are filled and leave them curbside until collected. Leaf bag collection is available to all city residences eligible for curbside rubbish and recycling services.

Yard Waste service for subscribers has also been extended through the first week of December. Service will continue through the week of Dec. 4. Please stir contents prior to collection if frozen.