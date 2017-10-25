Municipal forum to air on Nutmeg TV

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a Municipal Forum which included both Mayoral candidates and all 12 Town Council candidates across the three districts. The forum held at St. Paul Catholic High School was attended by approximately 300 city residents.

Nutmeg TV, available on Comcast and Frontier, was onsite to tape the forum and will air the taping at the following times:

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 at 12 noon

Monday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Additional date to be determined prior to Election Day

Additionally, the link to the video will be made available on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce website (www.centralctchambers.org), Central CT and Bristol Chambers of Commerce Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/CentralCTChambers and www.facebook.com/BristolChamberCT), as well as Nutmeg TV’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nutmegtv).

For more information, please contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit www.centralctchambers.org.