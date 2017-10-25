Obituaries: Frederick L. Fairchild III

Fredrick L. Fairchild III, 55, of Bristol passed away at his home on Wednesday (October 18, 2017). Fredrick was born on March 14, 1962 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Charles William Fairchild and Rosa Case Fix. After receiving his associates degree from Tunxis Community College Fredrick worked for Bristol Hospital as the Laundry Supervisor. He also followed his passion, working as a photographer. Fredrick also enjoyed expressing his words through poetry. He also enjoyed working and attending the Renaissance Fairs in Connecticut and New Jersey and could be found there by his stage name, Fernando Black. Most of all he loved his pets and playing with them. Fredrick is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Charmaine ‘Candice’ and Joe Emond of Harwinton; brother and sister-in-law: Star and Christine Fix of Marlborough, MA. In addition to his parents Fredrick was predeceased by his brother: Louis Fix. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit Fredrick’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

