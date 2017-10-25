Obituaries: Jacqueline Marquis

Jacqueline (Carrier) Marquis, 76, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert R. Marquis, Sr., died on Saturday (October 21, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Jackie was born in Madawaska, ME on November 9, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Cote) Carrier. She came to Bristol at a young age and went to work for New Departure, Bussman’s Manufacturing, as well as working for her uncle Louis at Cote’s Luncheonette. The role she loved the most was as a homemaker tending to and raising her family. She was a wonderful cook and family was everything to her. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bob, bowling, parties, trips to the casino, and gardening. She was a member of the former 500 Club.

In addition to her husband of 58 years, Jackie is survived by her three children: Christine Clegg and husband, David, of Harwinton, Elizabeth Berardinelli and husband, David, of Torrington, and Robert Marquis, Jr. and wife, Karen, of Bristol; a sister: Linda Michaud of Bristol; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters: her twin, Jeannine Ostroski, Nancy Carrier, Gisele Sirois, and brother: Gerald Carrier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (October 27, 2017) at 11:30 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Jackie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.