Port pillows made by resident for cancer patients

Bristol resident Emily Bourassa recently made and donated dozens of port pillows for patients of the Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center and the Beekley Center for Breast Health and Wellness at Bristol Hospital.

The port pillows have an adjustable Velcro strap that attaches to a car seat belt and provides comfort to the port area that is tender where the seat belt usually rests. Bourassa came up with the idea last October when her great aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer and was experiencing discomfort whenever she was in the car using a seat belt. Bourassa—who is a senior at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford majoring in family studies—wanted to help cancer patients who were experiencing some of the same discomfort as her great aunt.