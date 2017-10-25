Suspects flee after armed robbery at Burlington Ave. liquor store

Bristol police are searching for two suspects involved with an armed robbery that took place yesterday at Burlington Avenue Wine and Spirits.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, two suspects robbed the liquor store at gunpoint before they took off to Lewis Street with cash. The first suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and red, white and black sneakers, the release said. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.