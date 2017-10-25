Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner planned for Nov. 12

The second annual Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 12 to honor some of the local veterans.

The dinner will be served at Hillside Community Church at 435 Broad St., Bristol. This is strictly a chance to honor and show appreciation to local veterans. There is absolutely no expectations or obligations to commit you to the church or to any religion.

The dinner will be at 5 p.m. Arrive at 4 p.m. for the meeting and to visit with fellow local veterans.

The invitation is open to the veteran and their spouse or guest.

RSVP to Sandy Ministro at (860)302-8190 or Rich Ministro at (860)302-6820 by Friday, Nov. 3.