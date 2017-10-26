Bristol man faces charges after heroin overdose

After a drug overdose incident in April, a Bristol man was arrested and charged with distributing heroin.

According to a press release issued by the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, 47-year-old Roger Tuscano of Bristol appeared in court yesterday in Hartford, where he was released on a $100,000 bond into an inpatient drug treatment program. This matter stems from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users, the release said.

As alleged in court documents on April 26, the Southington Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a home where they found an unresponsive, 54-year-old woman who suffered from an apparent drug overdose.

Although first responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, such as administering naloxone, she was sent to the hospital where she died on April 28.

At the scene, officers seized drug and non-drug evidence, including four wax folds that contained heroin, the release said.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that a combination of heroin and clonazepam caused the victim’s death, the release said. Allegedly on the morning of April 26, Tuscano sold heroin to the victim at a New Britain gas station.

Tuscano faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of heroin—and offense that carries a maximum term prison term of 20 years.