Gridiron preview for Oct. 27

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Week eight of the scholastic football campaign is upon us and its back to the grind for our three squads in town.

Bristol Central is at home Friday for a first ever showdown with Hartford’s Capital/ Achievement.

Then, Bristol Eastern is on the road for the second straight week, this time taking on Hartford Public.

And finally, St. Paul Catholic – after a tough loss at Ansonia – is back in Bristol to challenge Woodland.

It’s one Friday contest and two Saturday games and here’s a quick preview of all the action this weekend:

Bristol Central (3-3) vs. Capital Achievement (2-4); Non-Conference event

Location: from the turf field at BCHS

Day and Time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last Season: First time challenge.

Last Week: Bristol Central defeated Newington 20-17 while Capital took on an unusual challenger, Toronto Prep, and lost that event 27-19.

Casual facts…Central’s win against Newington was a big deal indeed, stopping the bleeding and getting the second half of the season off on the right track…Dathan Hickey is an amazing two-way talent – with about a zillion colleges looking for his services – and did it all against the Indians, thanks in part to the offensive line…Hickey ran for 130 yards on 19 carries and scored all three touchdowns for Central…Hickey made just 2-of-9 passes for 32 yards but it was enough to keep the Newington defense honest…Justus Fitzpatrick scooped in 51 total yards of offense and was a good second hand to Hickey…The 93 yards the Central squad was penalized against Newington was still too high and that must be cleaned up…Newington tallied 327 yards in offense and Central has to contain Capital offensively…For Capital, quarterback Kyle Zajack can chuck the ball, connecting on 61-of-106 passes for 1,340 yards and 15 TD’s…Teammate Khyon Gillespie (58 carries, 793 yards, 7 TDs) is also a lethal weapon on the ground…Stop that duo and Central has a great chance in winning the showdown.

And the winner is…Central is a 27-14 winner over Capital.

Bristol Eastern (2-4) at Hartford Public (0-6); CCC Division II West vs. East showdown

Location: from the field at Hartford Public high school

Day and Time: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: The Lancers did not play against the Owls last season.

All-Time Series: Bristol Eastern has never lost to Hartford Public, going 3-0 overall against the squad from the insurance capital of the world.

Last Win against Hartford Public: Eastern defeated the Owls 33-20 back on Sept. 19, 2014 from the grounds of BEHS.

Last Week: Bristol Eastern lost in a high scoring affair at Platt, 52-39, while Hartford Public allowed Farmington its first win of the season in a 21-14 final.

Casual facts…The Eastern/Platt game saw the squads combine for 91 points last week but don’t expect the same kind of offensive exploits during this challenge in Hartford…But Eastern should be able to score some points against Public as the Panthers allowed Eastern a season-best 39 points last week…And those final numbers, in terms of offense, were of epic proportions for the Lancers…Quarterback Justin Marshall ended up throwing for 326 yards. Find another QB from Eastern who ever accomplished that feat…How about Jaden Laprise’s 238 receiving yards? That could be a school record as well. Both tallies were amazing to behold…It’s too bad the BE defense had a tough night against Platt…Special teams struggled too but those things will be corrected…The Eastern offense notched those 39 points, nearly doubling its offensive scoring totals from the first five games of the season combined…Public is big up front and could run the ball down up front when it’s firing on all cylinders…This Hartford squad scores a few more points a game than the Lancers but over tis first five games, the opponents have punished the Owls on the scoreboard…Public better be ready as the Lancers will look to continue to build on those offensive exploits against Platt.

And the winner is…Eastern defeats Hartford Public, 28-12.

St. Paul (5-1) vs. Woodland (2-4); Naugatuck Valley League, Copper Division showdown

Location: from McPhee Field, St. Paul Catholic

Day and Time: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: On Oct. 28, 2016, the Falcons defeated the Hawks 28-19 from Beacon Falls.

All-Time Series: The Falcons are 2-5 overall against Woodland but have previously dropped five straight contests to the Hawks before last season’s victory.

Last Week: St. Paul Catholic fell to Ansonia 50-0 while Woodland lost to Wolcott 64-45.

Casual facts…Let’s forget about the Ansonia game. Nine other teams will fall to the same squad this year…Ansonia is a machine but it’s a new week and Woodland is the opponent of the week in a special Saturday challenge…That undefeated Ansonia squad saw how physical the Falcons were and that’s what the Hawks better be weary of…That wishbone offense, once again, is old school, smash mouth, kick you in the gut football and it will produce results on the Falcons’ side of the scoreboard this Saturday…Woodland gave up 64 points to Wolcott last week and that defense won’t cut it against St. Paul Catholic…Over the first five games of the year, the Hawks threw for one touchdown but the program can run the ball…Woodland tallied 1,500 yards on the ground during that timeframe as Edit Krivca, a talented junior, has 11 touchdowns for 700 yards (6.7 yards-per-carry)…Stop the run and you’ll beat the Hawks.

And the winner is…The Falcons pick up the victory, 45-21.