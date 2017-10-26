Kids listings, starting Oct. 27

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

MUSIC AND MOVEMENT. 10 a.m. Wiggle, sing, dance. Take part in a musical parade to the tunes of classic children’s songs. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

BRISTOL

FIRE TRUCK AND FIREFIGHTERS VISIT THE LIBRARY. 11 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, valerietoner@bristolct.gov

TRUNK OF TREATS. 12 to 1:30 p.m. Visit the cars, play games, and hot dogs. Rain date Oct. 29. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

NAPPY’S PUPPETS WILL PERFORM A SILLY SPOOKY SING-A-LONG. All ages event. Shadow puppets will bring popular children’s songs with a Halloween twist to life. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

SOUTHINGTON

GOATS N GOBLINS PARADE. 12 to 5 p.m. Celebrate fall on the farm. Costumed goat parade. Wear your costume, too. Face painting, animal balloons, goat contests, and drop in projects. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT. www.BradleyMountainSoaps.com

OTHER

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION FOR CHILDREN AT BUSHNELL PARK CAROUSEl. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costume party for children. Halloween treats for children and anyone who comes in costume will receive a free ride on the carousel. Bushnell Park, 1 Jewell St., Hartford. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

BRISTOL

NOT-SO-SPOOKY STORY TIME. 6:30 p.m. Halloween-themed story time with spook-free stories, perfect for preschool-aged children. Wear your costume. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. Register. (860) 584-7790.

BRISTOL

SPOOKY STORY TIME. 6:30 p.m. Halloween-themed story with spooky stories featuring things that go bump in the night. Perfect for children grades K to 2. Wear your costume. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

BRISTOL

MUSICIAN ROGER TINCKNELL. 10 a.m. Halloween music. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. valerietoner@bristolct.gov

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY FOR CHILDREN. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Children of all ages and their families invited. Refreshments and treats. Costume contest at 6 p.m. Each child will receive goodie bag. Games and crafts. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Free for children, $1 for adults. Space is limited to first 200 children and all children must be accompanied by an adult. (860) 585-4811. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

PLAINVILLE

TRICK OR TREAT. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the children’s circulation desk, get an item from the treasure chest. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Bring your dinner, your sketches, and anything else you want to share. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.