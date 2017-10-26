Meeting listings, starting Oct. 27

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

PLAINVILLE

CONNECTICUT STATE BUTTON SOCIETY. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Annual meeting, show. Button program on Studio Buttons presented by Donna Presnell at 1 p.m. Coffee and dessert. Walk-ins welcome. www.ConnecticutStateButtonSociety.org

ONGOING

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB. First and third Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly competitions. Programs to enhance your photographic skills and knowledge. New members welcome. www.castlecraigcamera.org