Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 27

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

HALLOWEEN PARTY. 9 p.m. Featuring Soul Sound Review. Cash prizes for best costumes. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

ZOMBIE BALL. 8 p.m. 21-plus event. Begins with a Coney Island freak show in honor of the exhibit, “INK: The History and Ritual of Tattoo and Body Art.” 9 p.m., dancing and other festivities. Come in spooky or zombie attire. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $25 at the door. (860) 585-5411, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE REPUBLICAN TOWN COMMITTEE MEET THE CANDIDATES SOCIAL. 7 to 9 p.m. Local candidates for council, Board of Education, constables, and library trustee will be available to answer questions. Also invited are some of the candidates wishing to run for governor, State Center chair J.R. Romano, State Rep. Dr. Bill Petit, and State Senator Henri Martin. Fairfield Inn-Plainville, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

OCT. 27-28

BRISTOL

THIRD ANNUAL TRAIL SIDE TALES. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Lantern walk on the nature trails maintained by Environmental Learning Centers. Hear stories of Connecticut legends as told by the ghosts of the legends themselves: The Leather Man, The Green Lady, The Black Dog of Hanging Hills, Colonial Candace Roberts, and The Legend of the Marsh Monster. Fun for all ages. Dress appropriately for weather and wear shoes for walking on dirt trails. Food and drink for sale. No strollers or flashlights. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. $10 per person. (860) 583-1234. www.elcct.org

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

BRISTOL

PROGRAM ON HISTORY OF FORESTVILLE CONTINUES. Second of a five part series. 1:30 p.m. Tom Dickau, past president of the Bristol Historical Society, will highlight the life of the early settlers, the initial separation of Farmington in 1744, and Forestville as an agricultural society. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

BRISTOL HISTORY ROOM OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Exhibit about internationally known opera singer, Gianna d’Angelo, who grew up in Bristol. Patrons will have the opportunity to listen to one of her CDs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

OTHER

HALLOWEEN PARTY FUNDRAISER. Held by American Legion Post 20. 7 p.m. Weather permitting. Haunted cemetery. $5 donation. Potluck event. Costumes preferred. Costume contest. Music. For anyone 21 years and up. American Legion Post 20, 245 Main St. (Route 6), Terryville.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Sessions Woods Wildlife Area, Burlington Avenue, Burlington. No charge for walk. After, go out for lunch. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply coloring pages, markers, and colored pencils. Attendees can bring their own. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Registration not required. (860) 793-1446.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

BRISTOL

LOCAL AUTHOR ABBY FABIASCHI. 7 p.m. She will discuss her debut book, “I Liked My Life.” The book is about a happy family whose matriarch dies tragically in what is deemed a suicide. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville in the Chase Auditorium.

NOV. 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JOANNE NASSER OF WALLINGFORD. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room on the second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

OTHER

AMY NEWMARK, AUTHOR AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF ‘CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL’. Presented by the Woman’s Club of New Britain. 2 p.m. Newmark will share words of wisdom, humor, advice. Tea and cookies. Non-members welcome for small fee. First Church of Christ Congregational, 83 Corbin Ave., New Britain.

‘INK’ EXHIBITION IN DEPTH WITH EXHIBIT CO-CURATORS MORGAN URGO AND HARMONY CHAMBERLAIN HARRINGTON. Part of the Museum After Hours series. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how the exhibit was created. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411. TheCarouselMuseum.org

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. George’s Pizza, 9 School St., Unionville. No charge. (860) 747-6043.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

GLORIA DEI HOLIDAY FAIR. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring baked goods, a cookie walk, craft items, plants, books, attic treasurers, a raffle, lunch counter, apple pies. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 582-0629.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

BRISTOL

CRAFT FAIR. To benefit the Bristol Central High School graduation party. Vendors needed. $25 per space you’re your own table. $30 for table. Reeddoreen@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-register but walk-ins welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Juried holiday craft fair. Featuring items from artists and artisans. 30 exhibitors. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 admission and includes free carousel rides for children throughout the day. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

OTHER

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. Avon Health Center, 652 West Avon Rd., $35 per table. (860) 321-2181.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru OCT. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY CLINTON DECKERT. Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington. Gallery is open Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. SouthingtonArts.org

NOW thru OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru OCT. 29

BRISTOL

THE HAUNTED GRAVEYARD. Open weekends, starting 5 p.m. 45 minute walk-through filled with different haunted house scenes. 200 scary monsters. New maze scene. Rides open although Kiddieland and Crocodile Cove will be closed. Park and Haunted Graveyard are separate attractions. All guests must enter via the main gates and are encouraged to arrive early. Lake Compounce, Bristol/Southington. Tickets available in advance. www.LakeCompounce.com

NOW thru NOV. 2

OTHER

‘A SUSPENSION OF STEREOTYPIC PERCEPTION.’ A photographic exhibition of works by Tunxis lecturer in photography, Christine Breslin. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery at Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Gallery is open Monday to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. asimoes@tunxis.edu.

NOW thru OCT. 29

OTHER

THE 27TH ANNUAL MEMBERS’ CARRIAGE HOUSE EXHIBIT. Presented by the Art League of New Britain. More than 140 works of 50-plus artists. Gallery Hours: Saturday and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. and by appointment. Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St., New Britain in the Sanford Low and Meta Lacy Galleries. (860)229-1484

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.