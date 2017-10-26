Performance listings, starting Oct. 27

NOW thru OCT. 29

OTHER

‘SCHOOL OF ROCK—THE MUSICAL.’ Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Bushnell.org

NOW thru DEC. 2

BRISTOL

SHOWCASE OF STARS. Rehearsals are under way and there is still time to join the cast. Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., children. 6 to 7 p.m., adults. Show will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Rehearsals are at St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.