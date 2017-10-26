Senior listings, starting Oct. 27

OCT. 27-28

BRISTOL

THE BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER FIFTH ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. All items hand-made. Ceramic pieces, handmade purses, baked goods, aprons, bandanas, jewelry, stained glass, floral arrangements, quilts, wall hangings, doll clothes, wood crafts, more. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., (860) 584-7895.

NOW thru OCT. 31

PLAINVILLE

‘WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE.’ Photography show by The Snappy Seniors Camera Club of the Plainville Senior Center. Apple Rehab, 269 Farmington Ave, Plainville now to Oct. 31. Public invited during regular business hours.