Meet the mayoral candidates: Ken Cockayne, Republican, Incumbent

Each mayoral candidate was asked the same questions about the issues, themselves, and their opponent.

Ken Cockayne

Republican

What would you like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

Our city needs a home for arts, music and culture which is why we have allocated $13 million for Phase 1 to bring the theater on-line. I fully support the idea of an intra-district arts magnet school and think that would be a great repurposing of the building. We just authorized design preparation for the school and I’m hopeful the State Bonding Commission will approve the project. Memorial Boulevard School has to be a part of the formula to revitalize downtown and I will continue taking action necessary to include it.

Some have been critical that the process is moving slowly – that we should blindly spend money and hope for a successful result. I believe that because of the historic value of the building, the potential cost involved and the importance of the building to our downtown development that it is important to take the time to get it right.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more should or can be done?

In 2005, my opponent was on the city council and voted to buy the Bristol Centre Mall. Despite a public uproar over the purchase, she thought the city should be in the real estate business. We know now differently. What Bristol got was a 17-acre downtown lot that has been vacant for the last 12 years.

Yet, during my terms as city council member and mayor, we have seen a tremendous turnaround from the dustbowl that my opponent bought for Bristol. I am very excited about downtown. There is real momentum. We are selling lots in the17-acre property to private developers and returning the property to the tax rolls. The contract has been signed that will bring Bristol Hospital downtown. We have commenced construction of some of the infrastructure. Businesses like Ascension Athletics and Bikers Edge are finding success downtown. We also have projects in the works with several restaurants.

Working closely with the Bristol Development Authority and marketing staff, I will continue to make strategic decisions that bring meaningful development downtown. We are seeing results.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck?”

No question, Bristol is a city on the rise. Anyone who doesn’t see that isn’t paying attention. We have laid the foundation for an economic boom in Bristol. We are tied for no. 1 in economic health for Connecticut cities. Unemployment is half of what it was when I first became mayor. Crime is at an all-time low. Blighted properties are being renovated or demolished and we have literally changed neighborhoods. Our code enforcement standards are being copied by other towns. Downtown development is progressing after more than a decade. The Southeast Industrial Park is growing. Our grand list has grown by over $66 million dollars. Real estate values are on the rise. We have a AAA bond rating.

We have added $3.2 million dollars to the education budget. We obtained a five-year federal grant, totaling $125,000 per year, to address alcohol and marijuana use among sixth through 12th grade Bristol students. We have joined the lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry because I believe they must be held accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

Right now, we just need to stay the course with consistent and results-driven leadership. We have a great team in place; dedicated city staff, community leaders and other stakeholders working cohesively to make things happen.

Are we doing enough for economic development in Bristol? If no, what should be done to spur growth? If yes, what are doing to spur growth and why is this a positive thing?

Clearly, promoting economic growth has been a priority with me. During my tenure as mayor, approximately 700 new jobs have come to Bristol, nearly 400 of them downtown. Businesses such as PODS, GMN, Amko and Faneuil Downtown came to Bristol while other companies have expanded their facilities.

We have streamlined our permit and approval process for businesses coming to Bristol. I meet personally with business owners and executives considering locating in Bristol. I work hand in glove with the staff of the Bristol Development Authority to develop a concierge approach to prospective businesses – walking them through the process and assisting them in the completion of their applications.

We have remade our image as a business-friendly community both here and across the state.

Put yourself in the shoes of your opponent for the mayor’s seat. What do you think her biggest criticism of you is? And how would you counter that criticism?

My opponent doesn’t care for me; she thinks I am uncaring and brash. She thinks I don’t care about the everyday citizen of Bristol.

She doesn’t know me – she has no idea how passionate I am about Bristol and its people. I love this community and I work hard every single day for its betterment. Whether it’s meeting with a third grade class to talk about city government, or dropping by a senior’s home to discuss a paving project, or selling the many benefits of Bristol to a new company looking to relocate here, I am driven to make Bristol better for future generations.

My opponent thinks there is no vision. She is dead wrong. We are living the vision – progress is being made. Drive through Bristol and see the positive changes taking place.

She thinks I am unpolished and brash. First let me say that I while I see the importance of thorough discussion on issues, I have little patience for beating something to death. I want projects and issues to move along. She finds my personality too strong. I can’t change that – what you see is what you get with me. I often get right to the point. I am not a fake, I am certainly not an elitist who speaks condescendingly to people. I am approachable and available to anyone, in person, by phone, through social media. I think people respect me for these qualities.

I am short on talk but I am a mayor of action. I stand up for what I believe in, and I believe in the strong future of this city.

Then as yourself, what is your biggest criticism of your opponent and why are you the better alternative?

See answer to previous question.

Finally, is there an issue you have not been asked about that you feel is vital to voters, why and how would you address it?

Finally, I simply ask that the voters get on board and enjoy the ride. We are in the midst of something special happening right now. All of the pieces are in place for Bristol’s revitalization. Do not change course now. See it through and keep with progress.