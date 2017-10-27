Obituaries: Irene Taylor

Irene (Govotski) Taylor, 93, of Farmington, former Terryville resident, widow of Rollin W. Taylor, passed away October 25, 2017 at Atria of Farmington surrounded by her loving family.

Irene was born in Terryville on April 20, 1924, the daughter of the late Vincent, Sr. and Stephanie (Milewski) Govotski. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Irene was employed at Chapman Machine Co./Whitman General Corp. for 33 years where she served as Secretary and Treasurer prior to her retirement in 1989. For several years after retirement Irene volunteered at the Terryville Public Library. A resident of Terryville for most of her life, Irene moved to Atria of Farmington in 2015 where she was a Resident Ambassador and Secretary of the Resident Council. She was also a long-time member of the Terryville Congregational Church.

Irene is survived by her son Wayne Taylor and his wife Marilyn of S. Windsor; and daughter Cynthia Worhunsky and her husband Stephen of Terryville. She leaves behind her grandchildren Melinda Garland and her husband Tim of Surry, NH; Kristin Seymour and her husband Mark of Southwick, MA; Eric Worhunsky and his wife Joyce of Terryville; Dr. David Worhunsky and his wife Andrea of Hamden; and Michael Worhunsky and his girlfriend Courtney Dwyer of Dedham, MA. Irene loved spending time with her great-grandchildren Sophia and Audrey Garland; Aidan and Jillian Seymour; Maylin, Molly and Logan Worhunsky; and Mateo and Ileana Worhunsky. She is also survived by her brothers Raymond Govotski and his wife Marie of Bristol, Donald Govotski and his wife Kathleen of New Hartford, her sister Shirley Harkins of South Windsor and her sister-in-law Hazel Govotski of Bristol, as well as several nieces and nephews and the many friends she made throughout the years. Irene was predeceased by her brothers Vincent Jr. and Richard Govotski.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Tuesday October 31, 2017 at Terryville Congregational Church. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com