Police blotter for Oct. 27

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Takeya J. Dennis, 29, of 259 Oakville Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Marcelino Thillet, 43, of 89 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Heather B. Clark, 43, of 481 Witches Rock Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Kashif Nazir, 39, of 89 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, first degree threatening, and risk of injury to a minor.

Dwight L. Dimock, 38, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Tara Gamble, 54, of 35 Priscilla Lane, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and making an improper turn.

Diasia M. Taylor, 24, of 200 Blakeslee St., Apt. 49, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Judith Bruno, 59, of 25 Summit Rd., Prospect, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to obey state traffic control sign and failure to drive right.

Jason Fabrizio, 44, of 192 Main St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespass.

Renae M. Rivera, 21, of 107 Federal St., Apt: 5, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

John W. Farley, 53, of 40 Walnut St., Apt: 9, New Britain, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with first degree threatening and first degree harassment.

Scott M. Taylor, 32, of 31 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Oscar Santiago, 28, of 369 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with failure to obey control signal, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, two counts of no passing zone, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, interfering with an officer, first degree reckless endangerment, violation of probation and second degree failure to appear.

Edward Lopez, 39, of 137 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Daniel T. Jarrett, 50, of 490 Andrew Shuttle St., Hartford, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Emanuel Lopez, 24, of 111 Gridley St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Torrance Pettway, 39, of 45 Burnham St., Terryville, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Alex Railford, 25, of 50 Northwoods Rd., Farmington, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespass.

Hector Gonzalez, 41, of 79 Southview St., Waterbury, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, traveling unreasonably fast, failure to wear seat belt and second degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Lucky M. Monzon, 23, of 15 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with third degree assault, second degree strangulation, second degree breach of peace, and first degree unlawful restraint.

Misael S. Otero, 39, of 26A Darling St., Apt. F, Southington, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, interfering with an officer, and second degree threatening.

Michael C. Carta, 47, of 72 Maple St., Apt; 308, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and interfering with a 911 call.

Juan Cruz, 29, of 188 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny and three counts of second degree failure to appear.

Nicole A. Bosse, 30, of 15 Woodchuck Lane, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with sale of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession near a school, distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, and controlled substance.

Zoey Davis, 19, of 54 Kelley St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Duro Tola, 52, of 69 Stonegate Dr., Wethersfield, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening and second degree harassment.

Jamie A. Caraballo, 43, of 21 Ridgewood St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and no insurance.

Adam Doran, 20, of 59 Freestone Ave., Portland, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Roderick Mack, 44, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer. and simple trespass.

Hector Poncedeleon, 33, of 7 Upson St., Apt. 10, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Alicia Schettini, 22, of 108 New St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with violation of protective order.

Wayne A. Zolla, 37, of 298 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with fourth degree larceny and fraud use of auto teller machine.

Eric S. Rankin, 29, of 46 Deerpark Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Todd C. Cody, 43, of 92 Rita Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Angelique Larriu, 47, of 12 Woodside St., Burlington, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Michael R. Shepard, 30, of 467 Farmington Ave., Apt. 10, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, interfering with an officer, distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, tampering with or fabricating, operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, and misuse of plate.

Jessica Lafountain, 36, of 94 Gaylord St., Apt. 36, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60 and disorderly conduct.

Karon J. Thomas, 19, of 86 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.

Correana Morin, 28, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, misuse of plate, and no insurance.

Willard A. Screen, 67, of 28 John Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, failure to drive right and operating with an unsecured load.

Sarah R. Petosa, 32, of 169 School St., Apt; 1, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with operating without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph M. Bright, 26, of 72 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with interfering with an officer, reckless driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and engaging police in pursuit.

Christopher C. Pio, 47, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle without a license.

Brittanie A. Guerrero, 25, of 132 East St., Plainville, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Amanda M. Roman, 24, of 104 Federal St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Michael Durso, 48, of no certain address, New Haven, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with first degree harassment, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Pamela Knoblaugh, 63, of 34 Rowe Place, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Sheila Trapani, 54, of Rowe Place, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Morgan R. Armour, 18, of 182 Goodwin St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peac