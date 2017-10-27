Ziogas supports state’s bipartisan budget

State Rep. Chris Ziogas (D-Bristol) voted in favor of a bipartisan budget agreement today, which passed the House on an overwhelming vote, a press release from House Democrats announced.

“We have ended the budget stalemate that was hurting our residents and our economy with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. The consensus budget will fully fund our pension obligations, maintain vital social services, and invest in programs for job training and small businesses that benefit Bristol residents,” Ziogas said, according to the press release. “No one would argue that this is a perfect budget, but my constituents have made it clear that they prefer bipartisan solutions over Washington-style gridlock. Passing a balanced, fiscally responsible budget is the most important thing we can do to move our state forward.”

The bipartisan budget, the news release explained:

Rejects the Governor’s plan to shift teachers’ pension costs to towns

Does not increase the income, sales, or corporate tax rate

Invests in the school-to-manufacturing pipeline by funding technical schools and workforce training programs

Invests in small businesses and job creation through programs such as the Small Business Express program

Funds Care4Kids to help working families afford childcare

Institutes a spending and bonding cap to provide greater budget predictability