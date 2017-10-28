Moreau promoted to superintendent as BOE decides not to renew Solek’s contract

by LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Deputy Superinten-dent. Dr. Susan Moreau has been promoted to server the new superintendent of Bristol Public Schools, starting Nov. 1.

During a special meeting last Wednesday, the Board of Education appointed Moreau as the district’s superintendent until she retires on June 30, 2019. This comes after the board voted unanimously in June not to extend the contract of Bristol Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ellen Solek, who will leave the district on Oct. 31.

Since she joined the district in 2002, Moreau served as the principal of the former Bingham School and the director of Teaching and Learning. She previously worked as a teacher in Canton, Conn., New York, and Texas.

Board of Education Chairman Chris Wilson said Moreau has served as interim superintendent previously, and commissioners agreed that she would a “great candidate” to lead the district before a permanent superintendent starts in July 2019.

In a prepared statement, the board noted a variety of Moreau’s accomplishments over the years, such as leading the district to be recognized for its accountability plans and initiating the increase of advanced placement classes and college credit opportunities for students. A lead administrator on the K-8 redistricting, Moreau led the building projects for West Bristol School and Greene-Hills School, which were both completed on time and under budget.

She also facilitated the expansion of all-day kindergarten, supervised food service and transportation during the absence of a business manager, and led the Board of Education’s response to the state citation of the district’s racial imbalance problem in 2010. The board also recognized Moreau for the Alliance Grant application, which the State Department of Education approved.

“We all support her leadership for the next 20 months or so, and we look forward to building a great central office team,” said Wilson. “There’s a lot of challenges in front of the Board of Education, and we think she’s the right person to lead us through those challenges.”

When the board decided not to extend Solek’s contract, Wilson said it was a mutual agreement.

“It was a mutual agreement that she was going to end her tenure at that time,” said Wilson, who did not elaborate on reasons behind this unanimous decision. “The board is very thankful for Dr. Solek’s efforts over the last five years.”

Although the exact timeline for the superintendent search has not been determined, Wilson anticipated that the board could begin that process some time after July 2018.

“We’ll certainly give plenty of time to begin that search,” said Wilson.