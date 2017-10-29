Fire report for Oct. 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Oct. 13

312 Emmett St., false alarm or false call, other.

Riverview Apartments, 172 Laurel St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Stafford Avenue and Maiden Lane, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 14

O’Connell School, 120 Park St., structure fire, other.

9 Irving St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Mountain Rd. and Middle St., combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other.

489 Wolcott St., cooking fire, confined to container.

DoubleTree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., citizen complaint.

Willis St. and South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Rudolph Rd., unauthorized burning.

525 Waterbury Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

153 Jacqueline Dr, unauthorized burning.

306 King St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 15

Sherman St., unauthorized burning.

426 Emmett St., person in distress, other.

176 Pheasant Run Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., person in distress, other.

17 Diane Lane, cooking fire, confined to container.

489 Wolcott St., system malfunction, other.

Oct. 16

1462 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Ability Beyond, 47 Nicholas Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

8 Dudley St., false alarm or false call, other.

183 Summer St., false alarm or false call, other.

Oct. 17

7 Constance Lane, smoke detector activation, no fire.

966 Jerome Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

103 Rockwell Park, unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

95 Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

East Main Street and Barnes Highway, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Main Street and South Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Oct. 18

124 Rhoda Lane, lock-out.

Pinewood Terrace, 517 Emmett St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 19

North Riverside Apartments, 318 Queen St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., system malfunction, other.

Bank of America, Bristol, 1232 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

Clark Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

403 West St., unauthorized burning.

543 East Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

Oct. 20

155 Evelyn Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Pine St. and Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.