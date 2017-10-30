Bristol officer charged with driving while intoxicated

A Bristol police officer was arrested and charged over the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers found 32-year-old Brian Bonati of Terryville sleeping in a stopped vehicle on School Street by the North Main Street intersection on Saturday. Bonati, who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the incident, was suspected of being intoxicated, the release said. After failing a sobriety test, Bonati refused to take a breathalyzer test after officers brought him to police headquarters for the booking process, the release said.

Bonati was charged with operation a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Nov. 6. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Police will conduct an internal investigation as part of this incident, the release said.