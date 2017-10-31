Obituaries: AnnMarie H. Short

AnnMarie H. Short, 83, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1933 in Hartford, a daughter of the late Frank and Grace (Riley) Hurlock.

AnnMarie was the loving wife of Wallace Short of 67 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and holiday gatherings with her family. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.

Along with her husband Wallace, AnnMarie is survived by her daughter Lisa Meccariello and her husband Peter of Bristol; sons William Short and his wife Beth of Clinton, James Short and his wife Jane of Bristol; Grandchildren Jesse Short of Meriden, James and Michael Short of Clinton, Allison Piantek and her husband Jeremy of Plainville, Dylan Short of North Carolina, Gavin Short of South Carolina, Nolan Short of Bristol, MaryMargaret Meccariello of Bristol, Jeremy Meccariello of Germany and his girlfriend Stephine Michaud of Bristol; Great-grandchildren Cole Berube Short, Jonah Piantek and Layton Piantek all of Plainville; brother Francis Hurlock of Canton and sisters Eileen McCormick and her husband Richard of Maryland, Patricia Lavado of East Hartford. She is predeceased by her brothers Allen Hurlock, Walter Hurlock, Milton Hurlock and her sister Regina Barone.

Much love to her niece Debbie Halle and her husband Marty whose visits brightened her day. A special thanks to Bristol Hospital and VNA Hospice for all their support during this time.

Services for AnnMarie will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit AnnMarie’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .