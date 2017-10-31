Obituaries: Debra-Ann Sheak

Debra-Anne (Sager) Sheak died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on October 29, 2017 at the age of 59.

Debra was born on July 4, 1958 in Hartford, Connecticut. Debra’s greatest accomplishment in life was her children. She also truly enjoyed spending time at the beach and had passion for cooking as well as caring for her cats.

Debra is survived by her mother, Elizabeth D. Sager; six children, Lyndsy, Amy, Jessica, Kelsey, Stephanie, Roger; two step-children, Stephen and Erin; her sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Rob; her boyfriend Michael; and her four grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father, Carl G. Sager.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 3rd from 6-8pm at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street, Terryville, CT. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Debra’s life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in her name to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), 317 Foxon Road, East Haven, CT 06513. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com