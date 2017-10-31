Obituaries: Richard John Cova

Richard John Cova, of Bristol, 67, passed away on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Richard was the father of Monique Spruill of Tarpon Springs FL, Toni Peters of St Petersburg FL and Brenda Adams of Pinellas Park FL. He was the son of Manual Cova of Bristol and his mother the late Madeline Cova. Richard was a proud Corporal in the United States Marines. He served in Vietnam. Beside his 3 children and his father, Richard is survived by his sister Alice and her husband John Bordner of Thomaston; his brother William And his wife Diane Cova of Bristol CT; 7 grandchildren Susan Savannah, Madison, Zachary, Tylor, Wade, and Haley; and many nieces and nephews. He will be buried with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations maybe made to the Wounded Warriors Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Richard’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com